

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After previously indicating he would serve the remainder of his current term, Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan, R-Penn., announced his resignation on Friday.



'With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve,' Meehan said in a statement.



He added, 'I have stayed to fight for important priorities like fully funding our troops, increasing support for medical research and preserving promising clean energy solutions. And now that work is accomplished.'



Meehan said he did not want to put his staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation of his use of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim.



The four-term congressman said he believes he would be exonerated of any wrongdoing but pledged to pay $39,000.00 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from his office account.



'Though I wish my time in Congress would have finished in a more satisfying manner, I am proud of our accomplishments and thank the residents of my District for their confidence in me over the last eight years,' Meehan said.



He added, 'I recognize that there are constituents who are disappointed in the manner in which I handled the situation that lead to my decision not to seek re-election and wish I had done better by them.'



