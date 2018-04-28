

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The death toll in stabbing attack in the northwestern Shaanxi province in China has risen to nine, media reports said Saturday.



The incident occurred at the Number 3 Middle School in Mizhi county on Friday, when the students were returning to home after their classes.



The attacker, who was a former student at school, was seeking revenge for having been bullied at school. He was taken into custody by the police.



Those dead included seven girls and two boys. Another 10 people have been hospitalized following the injuries met during the rampage.



As China has strictly restricted the private gun ownership, knives are used as a weapon of choice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX