

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians along the Israel-Gaza border killed three Palestinians on Friday and a fourth protester on Saturday, media reports said.



Palestinian teenager Azzam Halal Aida, who has been wounded in the head by an Israeli gunshot on Friday's clashes, died today morning in southern Gaza.



About 150 Palestinians were injured by live fire in the demonstrations in the fifth round of weekly protests on Friday, which began since late last month.



Israeli army opened fire on the protesters who had rushed to breach the border fence, seeking to cross into Israel.



None of Israelis have been killed or injured.



'Rioters approached the security fence and hurled explosive devices, grenades, firebombs and rocks and tried to light the security fence on fire,' the Israeli army said in a statement.



The weekly protests, dubbed as the 'Great March of Return,' are set to continue until May 15.



