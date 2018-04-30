

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced, for 2018, the company increased its EPS and organic revenue guidance. The company now expects full year 2018 adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.20 with projected second quarter EPS of $1.30 to $1.32, while delivering organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent for both the full year and the second quarter.



First-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.29, up 25 percent, from prior year period. Sales of $612.3 million were up 11 percent compared with the prior year period (up 7 percent organic and up 4 percent foreign currency translation).



