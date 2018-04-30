

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $558 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $492 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX