

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble stores and BN.Com are offering 30% off select Mother's Day items and 40% off select items for Members. Customers can also find over 100 Mother's Day Greeting Cards in a variety of styles, as well as specially designed gift cards for Mom. Barnes & Noble stores across the country are also hosting special Mother's Day Storytimes for Moms and their children on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) said.



Barnes & Noble said it has some great options for book lovers - from fiction to memoir to inspirational titles to help recharge and reflect.



Barnes & Noble said it has a fabulous assortment of unique and thoughtful gifts that Moms will love this year, including beautiful stationary, luxury soaps, designer bags, and more. In addition, Barnes & Noble offers an extensive selection of thoughtful and beautifully designed journals featuring decorative and inspirational designs.



