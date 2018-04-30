Zurich - digitalswitzerland projects are about impact. Together - society, politics, business, culture and academics - we want to achieve sustainable progress. Digitalisation is happening at an incredible pace, which is why we believe that we need platforms for visionary projects to be collaboratively and successfully launched. The chances of digitalisation are here - but they must be used socially responsible without losing sight of the dangers. This is why digitalswitzerland wants to use its platforms to find Matterhorn-Projects.

Matterhorn-Project

With the Matterhorn-Projects, we want to identify ideas that promise Switzerland and the world sustainable progress. Ideas, which in their implementation themselves would astonish even Elon Musk and Jack Ma. Visionary, colossal and crazy ideas!

We are looking for ideas that have an effect on the macroeconomic level. In his brilliant article, comparing Alfred Escher to Elon Musk, Philipp Stauffer describes common traits between the two entrepreneurs, and what their vision entails: Creating value chains for tapping new profit pool that benefits next generations. Here are some of Alfred Escher's projects of which Switzerland profits to this day:

The Gotthard-Tunnel meant an alternative for businesses shipping goods via France, Austria or Germany to avoid the Alps. Such a project needed technical talent, so Escher was the political force behind establishing the ETHZ - an institution which ranks as one of the world's top 10 universities. To found such a strategic project, as important as the Gotthard-Tunnel, Alfred Escher founded the Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (now Credit Suisse) and launched an IPO which was oversubscribed by the factor 70 - thereby collecting CHF 221 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...