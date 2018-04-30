

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $53.71 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $74.58 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $135.80 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $668.72 million from $600.29 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $135.80 Mln. vs. $113.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $668.72 Mln vs. $600.29 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX