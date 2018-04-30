

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.80 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $7.48 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $210.93 million from $212.68 million last year.



NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.80 Mln. vs. $7.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $210.93 Mln vs. $212.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $186 to $191 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.04 - $2.14 Full year revenue guidance: $693 to $708 Mln



