sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,40 Euro		+0,03
+0,13 %
WKN: 657241 ISIN: US67069D1081 Ticker-Symbol: NSJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NUTRISYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUTRISYSTEM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,391
26,769
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUTRISYSTEM INC
NUTRISYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUTRISYSTEM INC23,40+0,13 %