

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $26.02 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $38.60 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $643.97 million from $514.12 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $643.97 Mln vs. $514.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60



