sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,50 Euro		-0,67
-1,10 %
WKN: 850943 ISIN: US7140461093 Ticker-Symbol: PKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PERKINELMER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERKINELMER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,53
61,14
30.04.
60,62
60,91
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERKINELMER INC
PERKINELMER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERKINELMER INC60,50-1,10 %