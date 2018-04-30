

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.25 and, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $3.60. The company previously forecasted GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.28 and, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $3.50.



First-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.63, compared to $0.55 in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $644.2 million, compared to $514.3 million, prior year.



