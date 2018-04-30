

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $12.73 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $6.99 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $212.06 million from $194.91 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $212.06 Mln vs. $194.91 Mln last year.



