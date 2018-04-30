

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Monday said that Japan-based Panasonic Corp. will pay more than $143 million to resolve charges of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and accounting fraud violations involving its global avionics business.



According to the SEC's order, Panasonic's U.S. subsidiary, Panasonic Avionics Corp. (PAC), offered a lucrative consulting position to a government official at a state-owned airline to induce the official to help PAC in obtaining and retaining business from the airline.



At the time it orchestrated the bribery scheme, PAC was negotiating two agreements with the airline valued at more than $700 million. PAC ultimately retained the official and paid approximately $875,000 for a position that required little to no work, using an unrelated third-party vendor to conceal the payments.



The SEC's order also found that Panasonic fraudulently overstated pre-tax and net income by prematurely recognizing more than $82 million in revenue for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2012.



'Investors rightfully expect that the companies they invest in will not engage in bribery or fraud,' said Antonia Chion, Associate Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division. 'Issuers must implement effective controls for the selection and engagement of consultants and agents to ensure compliance with anti-bribery statutes.'



