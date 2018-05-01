

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $489 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $4.25 billion from $3.57 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $489 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $4.25 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.20



