

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $182 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.07 billion from $2.15 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $363 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.07 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.14 to $5.34



