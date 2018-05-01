

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $393 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $339 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $15.53 billion from $14.99 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $385 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $15.53 Bln vs. $14.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX