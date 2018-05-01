

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $390.1 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $356.6 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.29 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Wisconsin Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $390.1 Mln. vs. $356.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 - $3.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX