

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $79.41 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $70.62 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.85 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $95.85 Mln. vs. $109.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.72 to $1.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX