

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $247.3 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $254.0 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $266.9 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.47 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $266.9 Mln. vs. $236.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 to $1.29 Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.50



