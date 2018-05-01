

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $94.70 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $51.62 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.88 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $152.84 million from $141.43 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $102.88 Mln. vs. $89.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $152.84 Mln vs. $141.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 to $2.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX