

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 was 54.4 billion yen, an increase of 7.7 billion yen, or 16.4%, from the previous fiscal year. Earnings per basic share grew to 291.81 yen from 249.17 yen last year.



Operating income was 48.8 billion yen, an increase of 4.5 billion yen, or 10.2%, from last year.



Consolidated net sales increased 24.7 billion yen or 6.1%, over the previous fiscal year, to 433.0 billion yen.



The forecast for consolidated performance for the year ending March 31, 2019 calls for net sales of 442.0 billion yen, an increase of 2.1%; operating income of 55.0 billion yen, an increase of 12.6%; and net income attributable to owners of parent of 40.0 billion yen, a decrease of 26.4%.



The Company announced that at its Board of Directors Meeting held today, it has decided on candidates for Directors to be proposed at the 194th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2018, as well as candidates for Executive Officers and Operating Officers to be proposed at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



The company said it will amend the term of office of Executive Officers so that it expires 'at the end of the business year ending within one year from his/her election to office' rather than 'upon conclusion of the first meeting of the Board of Directors held after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for the last business year ending within one year from his/her election to office' as set forth in the current Articles of Incorporation.



