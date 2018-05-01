

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $423 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.44 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $322 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.15



