

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.54 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $2.70 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $5.09 billion from $6.51 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.96 Bln. vs. $2.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $5.09 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $20 - $21 Bln



