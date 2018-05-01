

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $218 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.56 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $262 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX