

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $213.6 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $161.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $207.6 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.39 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $207.6 Mln. vs. $171.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90



