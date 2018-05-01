

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $273.5 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $229.9 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $275.1 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.90 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $275.1 Mln. vs. $236.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX