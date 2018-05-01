

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $142.30 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $122.08 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $3.93 billion from $3.42 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $142.30 Mln. vs. $122.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $3.93 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.



