

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $13.82 billion, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $11.03 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $61.14 billion from $52.90 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.82 Bln. vs. $11.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.73 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q2): $61.14 Bln vs. $52.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $51.5 - $53.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX