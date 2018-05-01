

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) increased its full year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.35 to $2.65 to $2.70 to $3.00. The company said the improvement reflects its first quarter results and capital market actions, and expectation for continued growth and operational improvements over the balance of 2018.



First-quarter income from continuing operations, as adjusted, was $44.6 million, or $0.55 per share. This is compared to income from continuing operations, as adjusted, of $5.5 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2017. Net sales were $1.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion, prior year.



