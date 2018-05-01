

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $34.4 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $108.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $99.5 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.08 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $99.5 Mln. vs. $178.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.1175 Bln



