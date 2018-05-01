

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $264.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $87.4 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $3.10 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $264.5 Mln. vs. $87.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



