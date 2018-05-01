

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) announced its intent to acquire Accompany, a privately held company based in Los Altos, Calif. The company provides an AI-driven relationship intelligence platform for finding new prospects, navigating the selling process, and strengthening relationships. Cisco will acquire Accompany for $270 million in cash and assumed equity awards.



Accompany Founder and CEO Amy Chang will join Cisco as senior vice president in charge of the Collaboration Technology Group. Rowan Trollope, current senior vice president and general manager of the Collaboration Technology Group is leaving Cisco to become CEO at another company.



