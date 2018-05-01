

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) announced it will be working with American Humane, a national humane animal organization, to improve the well-being of all pets that travel on United. American. United also announced that it will resume operations for PetSafe, the carrier's program for cats and dogs that travel in the cargo compartment, later this summer.



United Airlines said it continues to review all pet handling processes and policies, including in-cabin pet travel.



