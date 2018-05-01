

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $112 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.12 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $125 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



