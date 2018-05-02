

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc. (BATS.L) announced the reclassification of half-year 2017 results for IFRS 15, new regional structure, new performance measure and inclusive of acquisitions.



While these reclassifications affect the presentation of regional results, they do not affect the Group's reported income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow, other than as relating to IFRS 15, the company said.



The company reported that the restated total region revenue was 7.418 billion pounds for the six-month period ended 30 June 2017.



