

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.71 billion, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $7.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $3.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $684 Mln. vs. $751 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.36 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.19



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.70 to $14.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX