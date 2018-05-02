

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $287.46 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $411.47 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $431.87 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $41.03 billion from $37.15 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $431.87 Mln. vs. $390.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q1): $41.03 Bln vs. $37.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX