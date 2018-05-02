

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its GAAP and adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Annual Adjusted earnings per share guidance is increased to $13.70 to $14.10 from its previous range of $13.50 to $14.00, while GAAP earnings per share is increased to $13.54 to $13.94 from the previous range of $13.16 to $13.66. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.87 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The GAAP consolidated pretax income for the first-quarter 2018 of $707 million unfavorably compared to GAAP consolidated pretax income of $1.69 billion in 1Q17 by $982 million primarily due to the net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement, mainly the break-up fee, recorded in the first-quarter 2017 and lower pretax earnings year over year in the Retail and Healthcare Services segments, partially offset by higher Group and Specialty segment pretax earnings.



