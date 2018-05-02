

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Clorox Company (CLX) announced the company now anticipates fiscal 2018 EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $6.15 to $6.30 versus its previous assumption of $6.17 to $6.37. The company now expects about 3% sales growth (previously 1% to 3% growth). Clorox updated its fiscal year 2018 outlook as a result of the announced Nutranext acquisition and the updated assumption for its fiscal year effective tax rate.



Clorox delivered third-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $181 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $172 million, or $1.31 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales grew 3 percent, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX