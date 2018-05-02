sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,43 Euro		-0,44
-4,96 %
WKN: 852025 ISIN: US7244791007 Ticker-Symbol: PBW 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,165
8,47
14:05
8,13
8,43
14:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PITNEY BOWES INC8,43-4,96 %