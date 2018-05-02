

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $643.1 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $587.9 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $675.9 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.69 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $675.9 Mln. vs. $588.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



