

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $276.1 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $211.3 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $259.7 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $259.7 Mln. vs. $230.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75



