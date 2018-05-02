

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $9.47 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $10.58 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Strayer Education Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.90 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $116.47 million from $114.91 million last year.



Strayer Education Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $116.47 Mln vs. $114.91 Mln last year.



