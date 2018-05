LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced the results of the poll of the Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting held today, 2 May 2018. All Resolutions were approved.



The AGM approved the company's capital contribution reserves be reduced by US$2.90 billion0 and be repaid to shareholders; approved the Directors' Remuneration Report.



The AGM approved reappointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors.



