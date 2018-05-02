

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $160.00 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $173.21 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $193.93 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $193.93 Mln. vs. $197.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.310 - $1.360 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 and $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.325 - $5.450 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX