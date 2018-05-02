

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.29 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $0.42 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.50 Bln. vs. $0.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.29 last year.



