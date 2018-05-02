

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $367 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $435 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $441 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.61 billion from $3.50 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $441 Mln. vs. $442 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.97 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.



