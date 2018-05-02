

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $237.7 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $187.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $246.3 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.43 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $246.3 Mln. vs. $187.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX