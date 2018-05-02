

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $14.81 billion from $14.96 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $14.81 Bln vs. $14.96 Bln last year.



