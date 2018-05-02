

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $9.00 to $9.14, updated from prior guidance range of $9.27 to $9.47. The company updated its outlook due to suspension of share repurchase program. The company reaffirmed its core business 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.40 billion, which represents growth of 8% over core business 2017 adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of the range.



The company expects total adjusted claims for the second quarter of 2018 to be in the range of 335 million to 345 million, of which 280 million to 290 million are attributable to the core business. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 are estimated to be in the range of $2.18 to $2.22, which represents growth of 26% to 28% over the second quarter of 2017.



First-quarter adjusted claims were 340.1 million, down 3% from the comparable quarter in 2017 due primarily to the loss of certain public sector clients in the core business during last year's selling season. Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.77, up 33% from last year primarily due to reduced shares outstanding and reduced income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.54 billion, up 3%.



